Analysts Anticipate ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.57 million. ProPhase Labs posted sales of $15.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $60.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $67.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPhase Labs.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRPH. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of PRPH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.08. 62,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,011. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

