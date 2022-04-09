Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.93. 484,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

