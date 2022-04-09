Analysts Anticipate Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) to post $5.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. Nokia Oyj posted sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year sales of $25.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $27.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,916,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,694,990. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

