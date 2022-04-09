Analysts Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,510,000. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,766,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after buying an additional 132,446 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,054,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 103,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,195,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

