Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $49.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.44 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $32.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $247.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $264.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $329.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 433,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,069 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

