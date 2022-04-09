Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). GreenPower Motor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

GP stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

