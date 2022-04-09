Analysts Anticipate Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,559 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 44.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 722,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 222,843 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.