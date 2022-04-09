Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.64. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $55.79. 290,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.