Analysts Anticipate Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Banco Bradesco posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 40,036,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,980,352. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.