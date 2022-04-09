Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $11.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.26 billion. American Express posted sales of $9.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $50.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.33 billion to $50.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.63 billion to $57.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $183.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

