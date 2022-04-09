ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.02

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 7700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several analysts recently commented on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ams-OSRAM AG will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

