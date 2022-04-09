Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,644 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 246,336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,352,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $296.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

