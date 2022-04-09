Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:AP opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $102.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

