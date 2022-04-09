American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Get American Vanguard alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

AVD opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $630.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.94.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in American Vanguard by 21.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 47.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 193.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 93,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 61,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 443,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.