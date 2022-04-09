American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $266.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.60.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.