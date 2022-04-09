American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,031 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,082,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 22,569,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,651,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

