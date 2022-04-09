América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 215.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in América Móvil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $36,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in América Móvil by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 132,546 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMX opened at $21.91 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMX. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

