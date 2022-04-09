America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATAX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America First Multifamily Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $381.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.59.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,159,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

