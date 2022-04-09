Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.20.

Shares of AMBA opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.47. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $81.28 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

