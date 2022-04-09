Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.30 Million

Analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) to post sales of $134.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.30 million. Amarin reported sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $554.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.48 million to $637.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $539.07 million, with estimates ranging from $434.17 million to $708.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

AMRN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 2,364,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,347. Amarin has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

