Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $53.00. The stock traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 50023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

About Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.