Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 405,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,428,540 shares.The stock last traded at $11.71 and had previously closed at $12.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

