Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Tops $0.0261 on Exchanges

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $45,104.02 and $24,581.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.16 or 0.07594906 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,467.65 or 0.99913884 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

