Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.34). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,538. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 958,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 260,246 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

