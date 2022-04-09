Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LON:AFM opened at GBX 415 ($5.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £466.84 million and a PE ratio of 122.06. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.25 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 495.61 ($6.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 358.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 383.16.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

