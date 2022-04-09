Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $10.30 Million Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.43% of Retail Opportunity Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 609,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 46,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

