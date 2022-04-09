Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 364,249 Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 364,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,712,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Construction Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.