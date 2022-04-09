Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $12.73 Million Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,096,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.19% of RealReal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after buying an additional 873,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in RealReal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2,339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 1,470.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $6.92 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $643.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,950 shares of company stock valued at $766,862 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

