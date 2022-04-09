Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $12.53 Million in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 187,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,528,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.57% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $96.33.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.