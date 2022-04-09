Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $11.64 Million in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,420,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.32% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 91.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALTO stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $487.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.66. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.27.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.