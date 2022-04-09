Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $11.64 Million in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,420,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.32% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 91.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALTO stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $487.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.66. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $385.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

