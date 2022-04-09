Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $11.32 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $62,975,000. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,089 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 126.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 101.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,578,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 794,534 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

