Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $10.54 Million in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 214,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHYF stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.58.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

About The Shyft Group (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.