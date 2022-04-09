Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $10.01 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

