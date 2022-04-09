Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 34,312 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Essex Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 344,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 69,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.27.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESS opened at $351.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.34. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.26 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

