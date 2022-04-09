Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 81,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

WD stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.