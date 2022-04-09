Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. CLSA reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.39.

BABA stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.40.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,770,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

