Alchemix Price Reaches $95.03 on Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for $95.03 or 0.00224191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $117.46 million and $7.59 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00036077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00106205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,432,915 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,042 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

