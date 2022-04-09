Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a report released on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle stock opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.57. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $144.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 197.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after buying an additional 363,816 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.