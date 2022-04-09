Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Trimmed by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 239,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,098,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.00. The company had a trading volume of 737,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.57. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

