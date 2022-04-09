Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.36 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.