Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.06

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.06 and traded as high as C$81.99. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$81.85, with a volume of 1,200,925 shares changing hands.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of C$37.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.0100004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Sean Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

