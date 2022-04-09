Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the period.

NYSE A traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $123.06 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

