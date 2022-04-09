Agfa-Gevaert (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agfa-Gevaert (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
AFGVF stock opened at 3.55 on Thursday. Agfa-Gevaert has a twelve month low of 3.55 and a twelve month high of 4.27.
About Agfa-Gevaert (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agfa-Gevaert (AFGVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.