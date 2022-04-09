Agfa-Gevaert (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agfa-Gevaert (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AFGVF stock opened at 3.55 on Thursday. Agfa-Gevaert has a twelve month low of 3.55 and a twelve month high of 4.27.

About Agfa-Gevaert

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; and security printing software solutions.

