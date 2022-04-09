AGF Investments LLC Takes $782,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after buying an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $11,379,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.89. 540,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $103.80 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.01.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

