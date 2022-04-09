AGF Investments LLC Takes $689,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.11. 1,691,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.