AGF Investments LLC Takes $689,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.
Beyond Meat Profile (Get Rating)
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
