AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.96. 7,204,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,245. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.60.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

