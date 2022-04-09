AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 955 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,702. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,967,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,926. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

