AGF Investments LLC Purchases 902 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE SNA traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $208.40. 465,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.