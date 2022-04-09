AGF Investments LLC Purchases 7,662 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in H&R Block by 139.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after buying an additional 1,458,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in H&R Block by 7.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in H&R Block by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 332,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.63. 1,848,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

