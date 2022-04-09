AGF Investments LLC Invests $37,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

ADC traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 742,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

